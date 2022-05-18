Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,374 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,345 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Riverview Bancorp were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 468,912 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 75,738 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,144 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,438 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 23,395 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,959 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 21,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 20,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

RVSB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ RVSB opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $144.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.75. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $8.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

