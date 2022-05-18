Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 39,042 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) by 95.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,035 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,042 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Software were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of American Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 80.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 13.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 54,037 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of American Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in American Software by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMSWA. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of American Software from $24.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. American Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $33.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.53. The firm has a market cap of $563.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 0.83.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.27 million. American Software had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Software, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment provides demand optimization, inventory optimization, supply optimization, retail optimization, quality and compliance, PLM, sourcing management, and integrated business planning services.

