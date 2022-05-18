Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 67,219 Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,219 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.58% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 15,344.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 30,535 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 82,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LJPC stock opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.86 million, a PE ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.29. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $5.69.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:LJPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 25.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

