Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in Duke Energy by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert Alexander Glenn sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $150,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,137 shares of company stock valued at $3,376,679. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $109.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.78 and a 200 day moving average of $105.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.77%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

