Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 276,291 Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 798,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 276,291 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.63% of TETRA Technologies worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 157.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in TETRA Technologies by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 433.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 18,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other TETRA Technologies news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 200,471 shares of TETRA Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $713,676.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TETRA Technologies stock opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.24. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $587.43 million, a PE ratio of 230.12 and a beta of 2.86.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 6.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

