Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACEL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded Accel Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

ACEL stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.53. The stock had a trading volume of 9,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,894. Accel Entertainment has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $969.29 million, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Accel Entertainment ( NYSE:ACEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 48.62%. The firm had revenue of $192.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.96 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Derek Harmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 11,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $154,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,280 shares of company stock worth $1,987,054 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

