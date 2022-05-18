Accor (EPA:AC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.72

Accor SA (EPA:AC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €29.72 ($30.96) and traded as high as €30.69 ($31.97). Accor shares last traded at €30.69 ($31.97), with a volume of 473,232 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of €29.12 and a 200-day moving average price of €29.73.
Accor Company Profile (EPA:AC)
Read More
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.