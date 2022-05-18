AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

NASDAQ ACRX traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.23. 9,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,475. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.45. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 24,729 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,721,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 407,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 95,716 shares in the last quarter. 23.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACRX. HC Wainwright lowered AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.

