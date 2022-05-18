Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACER opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.33. Acer Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $3.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 55.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 99,335 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Acer Therapeutics by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 20,737 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ACER shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates comprising EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease; ACER-801 (osanetant) for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms; and ACER-2820 (emetine), a host-directed therapy against a variety of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

