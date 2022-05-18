Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Stock Position Decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,518,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 129,377 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $321,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,514,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Acuity Brands by 839.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 36,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AYI opened at $170.64 on Wednesday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.47 and a 12 month high of $224.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.36 and its 200 day moving average is $193.04.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $909.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.37%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AYI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Acuity Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.00.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

