AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) Stock Price Up 1.2%

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUIF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.49. Approximately 48,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 256,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.22.
AcuityAds Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACUIF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AcuityAds (ACUIF)
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.