Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley to $3.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Adagio Therapeutics from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.
Shares of ADGI stock opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. Adagio Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $78.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average is $10.59.
Adagio Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Adagio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the ADG20 (adintrevimab), a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adagio Therapeutics (ADGI)
- The Weber, Inc Growth Story Goes Up In Smoke
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Adagio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.