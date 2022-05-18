Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley to $3.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Adagio Therapeutics from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of ADGI stock opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. Adagio Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $78.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average is $10.59.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADGI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $401,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $452,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $534,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $56,138,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $908,000. 88.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adagio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the ADG20 (adintrevimab), a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease.

