Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 85.31% and a negative net margin of 458.77%.

ADMP opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 3,449.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 557,157 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 541,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 475,373 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 55,168 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,561 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 735.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,573 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 192,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

