Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.16 EPS

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $1.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. Adams Resources & Energy had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 2.06%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AE traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.34. 4,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,894. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.45. The company has a market capitalization of $150.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.99. Adams Resources & Energy has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $39.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AE. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 84,680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,009 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.19% of the company’s stock.

AE has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Adams Resources & Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

