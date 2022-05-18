Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADIL opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $5.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 7,419.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 31,923 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Adial Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

