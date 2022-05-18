Adshares (ADS) One Day Volume Hits $2.13 Million

Adshares (ADS) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for $2.87 or 0.00009931 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $75.38 million and $2.13 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005848 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 26,288,575 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

