Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Trading Down 7.4%

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $199.73 and last traded at $200.33. 9,890 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 789,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $216.26.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.91 and a 200 day moving average of $222.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.22.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,676,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $802,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $3,736,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

