Advanced Human Imaging Limited’s (NASDAQ:AHI) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on May 18th

Advanced Human Imaging’s (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, May 18th. Advanced Human Imaging had issued 1,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 19th. The total size of the offering was $10,500,000 based on an initial share price of $10.50. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.
Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Human Imaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.
AHI opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. Advanced Human Imaging has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $7.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.22.
Advanced Human Imaging Company Profile (Get Rating)
Advanced Human Imaging Limited operates as a mobile application and technology development company worldwide. It develops and patents a proprietary measurement/dimensioning technology that enables end-user to check, track, and assess body dimensions privately using a smartphone. The company offers smartphone-based human scanning technology, such as BodyScan, FaceScan, DermaScan, MKScan, and HemaScan.
