Advanced Human Imaging Limited’s (NASDAQ:AHI) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on May 18th

Advanced Human Imaging’s (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, May 18th. Advanced Human Imaging had issued 1,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 19th. The total size of the offering was $10,500,000 based on an initial share price of $10.50. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Human Imaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Get Advanced Human Imaging alerts:

AHI opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. Advanced Human Imaging has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $7.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Human Imaging in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Human Imaging during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Human Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. 0.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Human Imaging Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Human Imaging Limited operates as a mobile application and technology development company worldwide. It develops and patents a proprietary measurement/dimensioning technology that enables end-user to check, track, and assess body dimensions privately using a smartphone. The company offers smartphone-based human scanning technology, such as BodyScan, FaceScan, DermaScan, MKScan, and HemaScan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Human Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Human Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.