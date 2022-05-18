Advisor Resource Council Acquires 52,653 Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Advisor Resource Council grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating) by 221.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,653 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council owned approximately 0.72% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 39.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.96. 1,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,175. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average is $40.18. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $39.91 and a 52 week high of $40.49.

