Advisor Resource Council Acquires Shares of 9,296 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,708,000 after buying an additional 8,783 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

DIA stock traded down $12.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $314.37. The stock had a trading volume of 437,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,070,935. The business has a 50-day moving average of $339.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.05. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $312.53 and a 52-week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

