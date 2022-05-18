Advisor Resource Council Has $9.68 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Advisor Resource Council increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 642.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.8% of Advisor Resource Council’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 963.3% in the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,785,000 after purchasing an additional 944,931 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,049,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,033,000 after acquiring an additional 638,682 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,864,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,607,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,971,000 after acquiring an additional 529,340 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,026.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 538,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,068,000 after acquiring an additional 490,892 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI traded down $7.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.19. 118,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,105,740. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $192.12 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.91.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

