Advisor Resource Council Increases Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Advisor Resource Council increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 1,481.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,799 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,610 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FB. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $10.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.90. 1,126,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,085,424. The company has a market capitalization of $519.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.00 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.30.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $66,735.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,360 shares of company stock valued at $9,770,477 over the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.28.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

