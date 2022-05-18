Advisor Resource Council Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 5,431.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 403,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 395,813 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Advisor Resource Council’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $16,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 66,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter.

SPYV stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.60. 376,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,073,816. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.09.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

