Advisor Resource Council Invests $8.59 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,592,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,559,000 after buying an additional 1,175,823 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,733,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,770,000 after purchasing an additional 411,197 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,225.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 311,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,152,000 after purchasing an additional 298,261 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $6.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.53. 33,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,190. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $178.19 and a 1-year high of $241.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.92 and a 200 day moving average of $213.75.

