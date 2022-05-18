Advisor Resource Council Makes New $3.81 Million Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 98,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,349,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,446,000 after buying an additional 7,037,773 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,688,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,417,000 after buying an additional 6,824,172 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,683,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054,026 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 531.6% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,080,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,807,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,103 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.24. The company had a trading volume of 443,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,856,637. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.30. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.21 and a 1-year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

