Advisor Resource Council Sells 30,699 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Advisor Resource Council decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,699 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,254,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 29,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the period. DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,698,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,614,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EEM traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,278,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,186,664. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.04. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.94 and a one year high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

