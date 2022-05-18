AerCap (NYSE:AER) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 45.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AER. Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AerCap from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of AerCap from $88.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.88.

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $48.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.07. AerCap has a 52 week low of $40.98 and a 52 week high of $71.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($1.44). AerCap had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AerCap will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in AerCap by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 9,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AerCap by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 12.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in AerCap by 2.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

