Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,931 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 75.2% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Aflac by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $550,458.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,357 shares of company stock valued at $764,809. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $57.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $51.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.48.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AFL shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

