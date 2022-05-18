Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.78 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 12.98% and a positive return on equity of 24.74%. Agilysys’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Agilysys updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

AGYS stock opened at $35.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.12. The company has a market capitalization of $888.08 million, a P/E ratio of -38.65 and a beta of 1.35. Agilysys has a 1-year low of $31.49 and a 1-year high of $59.60.

AGYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Agilysys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

In related news, SVP Laveti Sridhar sold 704 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $26,357.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,225 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 3,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,231 over the last 90 days. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Agilysys by 370.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Agilysys in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Agilysys in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Agilysys in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 53.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 8,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

