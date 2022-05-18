Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $35.94, but opened at $39.68. Agilysys shares last traded at $40.83, with a volume of 298 shares changing hands.

The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 12.98% and a positive return on equity of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AGYS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Agilysys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Laveti Sridhar sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $26,357.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,050 shares of company stock worth $121,231. 22.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Agilysys in the third quarter worth $14,525,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,107,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,148,000 after acquiring an additional 139,276 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 34.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 496,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,811,000 after acquiring an additional 126,969 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 6.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,416,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,162,000 after acquiring an additional 81,810 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the third quarter valued at $4,036,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.76 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.12.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

