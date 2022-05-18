Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Prospector Partners LLC

Prospector Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,100 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AEM traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.90. 1,676,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,354,532. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $74.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.90%.

A number of research firms have commented on AEM. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

