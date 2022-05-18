AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 423,200 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the April 15th total of 330,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,116.0 days.

Shares of AIBRF stock opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.16. AIB Group has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $3.48.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIBRF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AIB Group from €2.50 ($2.60) to €2.75 ($2.86) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AIB Group from €2.90 ($3.02) to €2.65 ($2.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised AIB Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AIB Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.68.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

