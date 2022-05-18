AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative return on equity of 30.30% and a negative net margin of 14,273.88%.

NYSE AIM traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,819. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of -0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06. AIM ImmunoTech has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIM. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AIM ImmunoTech during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AIM ImmunoTech during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in AIM ImmunoTech during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in AIM ImmunoTech by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

