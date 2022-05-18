Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Folios Inc increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on APD. Bank of America lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.86.

NYSE:APD opened at $239.58 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air Products and Chemicals (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

