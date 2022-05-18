Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRT opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91. Alaunos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $3.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58.

Get Alaunos Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on TCRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alaunos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Alaunos Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James set a $2.00 price target on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.83.

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. It develops TCR Library, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for ten TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers; hunTR, a human neoantigen T-cell receptor platform; and mbIL-15 to treat solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alaunos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaunos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.