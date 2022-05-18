Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 83.86% and a negative return on equity of 74.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.29) EPS.

ALBO stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,085. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 0.95. Albireo Pharma has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $37.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALBO. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

In related news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $30,030.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,856,875.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,872 shares of company stock valued at $61,139. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALBO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 675.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the second quarter valued at $205,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 36.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 379.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 52,469 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

