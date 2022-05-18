Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Hits $0.0151 on Major Exchanges

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $66.94 million and approximately $10.27 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.73 or 0.00358574 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00064473 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00068099 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Zero (ZERO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,438,237,977 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

