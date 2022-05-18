Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 599,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,672 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Generac were worth $211,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 164,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,985,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 310.8% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,463 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GNRC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $474.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.90.

GNRC traded down $17.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.13. 26,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,480. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $197.94 and a one year high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.17. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,900,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,389 shares of company stock worth $7,781,466. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.