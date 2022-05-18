Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $180.90 Million Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,966,533 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,396 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.88% of NetApp worth $180,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 87,667 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 101,347 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 24,391 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,510,229 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $135,558,000 after purchasing an additional 511,574 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,037,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $182,881,000 after purchasing an additional 100,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on NetApp in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America lowered NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.26.

NTAP traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.07. The stock had a trading volume of 16,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.34. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.23 and a 52 week high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.25%.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $320,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,858,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,217,998. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

