Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 85,927 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,611 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 85,927 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.63% of Paycom Software worth $157,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 153.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paycom Software news, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $41,559.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,956 shares in the company, valued at $813,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $54,382.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,857.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $3,934,164 over the last 90 days. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $380.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.29.

NYSE:PAYC traded down $16.04 on Wednesday, reaching $265.60. 7,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.54. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $259.95 and a 52 week high of $558.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.84.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

