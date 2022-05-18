Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Stock Holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,693,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992,916 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 1.98% of Asana worth $275,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASAN. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Asana in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Asana by 133.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Asana by 35.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $16,460,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $1,252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,026 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,164. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ASAN stock traded down $1.34 on Wednesday, hitting $20.50. 90,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,028,945. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.87 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.90.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). Asana had a negative return on equity of 158.77% and a negative net margin of 76.19%. The business had revenue of $111.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASAN. Zacks Investment Research raised Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Asana from $100.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Asana from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.54.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

