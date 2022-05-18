Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (AP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on June 15th

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.146 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th.
