Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.43.

ALSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSE ALSN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,034. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $45.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.11 and its 200-day moving average is $37.72.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 65.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,641,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth about $39,155,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 139.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,149,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,616,000 after purchasing an additional 669,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,989,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,309,000 after purchasing an additional 654,449 shares during the period. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth about $20,901,000.

Allison Transmission Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

