Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,369,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,392 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.2% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,961,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,098,209,000 after acquiring an additional 50,601 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $724,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 181,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $483,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 584,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,556,653,000 after acquiring an additional 38,444 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,308.77.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,691.68, for a total transaction of $113,050.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 570,715 shares of company stock worth $75,992,391 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded down $86.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,248.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,395,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,843. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,202.27 and a 12-month high of $3,042.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,559.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,727.13.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

