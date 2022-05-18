Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 5.4% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $1,680,864,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 149,779.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 535,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 534,711 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $431,244,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 213.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 225,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $603,643,000 after acquiring an additional 153,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,475.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,337.74.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 550,261 shares of company stock worth $21,637,779 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $91.47 on Wednesday, hitting $2,237.99. 1,750,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,550.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2,720.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,196.49 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet shares are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

