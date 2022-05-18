Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 238,700 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the April 15th total of 287,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 19,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $250,065.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Shribman acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $154,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 371,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,573.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 246,926 shares of company stock worth $2,741,159. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 249.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 201,609 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 20.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the third quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the third quarter valued at $1,251,000. Institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALTG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $19.00 target price on Alta Equipment Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

NYSE ALTG traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $10.72. 1,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,373. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.07. Alta Equipment Group has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $17.38.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $356.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.20 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

