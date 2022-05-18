ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Receives $55.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALXO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 239.3% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 7,551 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 338.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ALX Oncology by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 75,348 shares in the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 16,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,133,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,060,000 after purchasing an additional 691,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,683. The company has a market capitalization of $351.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.64. ALX Oncology has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.82.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.17. As a group, analysts predict that ALX Oncology will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALX Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.