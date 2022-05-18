Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AEE traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.34. Ameren has a twelve month low of $79.35 and a twelve month high of $99.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.51%.

AEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameren from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.57.

In other news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total transaction of $562,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,243.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 8,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total value of $697,532.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,557,116 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the first quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 394.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.