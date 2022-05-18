Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
AEE traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.34. Ameren has a twelve month low of $79.35 and a twelve month high of $99.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameren from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.57.
In other news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total transaction of $562,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,243.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 8,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total value of $697,532.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,557,116 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the first quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 394.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ameren Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ameren (AEE)
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- Target Follows Walmart Lower In A Downward Spiral Of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.