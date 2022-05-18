American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.84 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AALGet Rating) will report sales of $12.84 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.75 billion and the highest is $12.92 billion. American Airlines Group posted sales of $7.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 71.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year sales of $46.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.17 billion to $47.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $49.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.74 billion to $54.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AALGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Redburn Partners lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $16.89. The stock had a trading volume of 29,395,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,878,672. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $26.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 18,981 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 23,336 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 216,155 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. 53.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

