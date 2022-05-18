American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) to post $1.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing posted sales of $1.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full year sales of $5.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $5.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $6.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Axle & Manufacturing.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.18. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.42.

AXL stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,803,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,272. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.84 million, a P/E ratio of -25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,365,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,309,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,243,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,475 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,170,000. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

